King Kalakaua’s 183rd birthday celebration at Iolani Palace

HONOLULU (KHON2) — King Kalakaua’s 183rd birthday will be celebrated Saturday, November 16, 2019 at Iolani Palace.

The celebration is hosted by the Friends of Iolani Palace and the Royal Guard of Hawaii.

Inspired by the styles and colors of the King’s Birthday Jubilee in 1886, the annual celebration is free and open to the public, and will feature live entertainment, Monarchy-era bunting and décor, and special birthday tributes to the King.

The birthday event begins at 11:30 a.m. with opening remarks, followed by a performance by the Royal Hawaiian Band at 11:45 a.m.

The review and posting of the Royal Guard begins at 12:00 p.m. noon.

“As the last ruling King of the Hawaiian Kingdom, King David Kalakaua was admired for his strong leadership, dedication to the revival of Hawaiian culture, and heart for his people, and we’re proud to celebrate his birthday with this beloved annual tradition,” said Paula Akana, executive director of Iolani Palace.

About Iolani Palace

Iolani Palace is the only official residence of royalty in the United States. King Kalakaua was the first reigning monarch to travel around the world and built Iolani Palace in 1882 to enhance the prestige of Hawaii overseas and to mark Hawaii’s status as a modern nation.

For more information, please call Iolani Palace at (808) 522-0822 or visit www.iolanipalace.org.