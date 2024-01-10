HONOLULU (KHON2) — A revamp is on it’s way to King Kalakaua Park.

Romer Waikiki at The Ambassador will be hosting a park clean-up and poolside pau hana on Thursday, Jan. 11 for the community and hotel guests to show some love to the historical landmark.

The park was adopted by the hotel with help from the City of Honolulu to help keep it clean.

Volunteers who help at the clean-up will receive a wristband to attend a free drink at the Waikiki Swim & Social Club, along with a ‘Friends of Romer’ pop-up market , an aura photo booth and music spun by EP Bar.

The entire event is set to go from 4 p.m. till 8:30 p.m.

Check-in will happen at 4 p.m. at the King Kalakaua Statue, with the actual cleaning up of the park set to start at 4:30 p.m.

The pau hana will begin after the clean-up which is estimated to end at around 5:30 p.m. and go till 8:30 p.m.

This event will be happening on the second Thursday of every month.