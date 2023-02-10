HONOLULU (KHON2) — Mid-Pacific Institute has announced that Shelee Kimura was appointed to their Board of Trustees.

“The entire Mid-Pacific ‘ohana welcomes Shelee Kimura to the Board of Trustees, and we look forward to her insight and guidance as she brings an important perspective to advance the overall mission and vision of the school,” said Mid-Pacific President Dr. Paul Turnbull.

Kimura is currently Hawaiian Electric’s President and CEO. Before trekking her career to HECO, she was awarded for her work in developing Clean Energy Education and Empowerment.

“With her experience as an industry leader and her first-hand viewpoint as a Mid-Pacific parent, she understands the many benefits of a deeper learning educational experience and the preparation it provides students,” added Turnbull.

She is also an alumna of MPI whose children also attended MPI. She also attended the University of Hawai’i at Mānoa where she earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration and became a presidential scholar.

“The education my children have received from Mid-Pacific has not only given them the academic knowledge they need to succeed but the curiosity, creativity and innovative problem solving to positively contribute in a constantly changing world,” Kimura said. “As a trustee, I look forward to working with my colleagues on the Board to collaboratively support the school’s mission and vision.”

Kimura will work in collaboration with the Board, President and the senior administrative team as she works to provide practical, philosophical and philanthropic leadership that MPI needs as it grows.

“We are excited to have Shelee Kimura join us on the Board as she brings the vision, drive and experience,” said Board of Trustees Chair Greg Leong. “She understands the value of quality education and what can be accomplished for today’s students, tomorrow’s youth and for the local community as a whole.”

Kimura stepped forward to become the first woman in HECO’s 130-year history to become the company’s chief executive.