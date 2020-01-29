Live Now
Kimie Miner featured in top 50 of Cosmopolitan’s most stunning Grammy looks

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 26: Kimie Miner onstage during the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards Premiere Ceremony at Microsoft Theater on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Timothy Norris/Getty Images)

  • LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 26: Kimie Miner attends the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Local artist Kimie Miner was stunning as she attended the Grammy Awards. Miner walked the red carpet and presented the award for Best Music Film in a gorgeous green dress. Hawaii residents were not the only ones taking notice of the songbird. National magazine, Cosmopolitan, included Miner in their Stunning Red Carpet Looks and she landed in the top 50–taking the number 46 spot. Among the top 50 were Shania Twain, Bebe Rexha, Usher, Shawn Mendes, Billy Porter, Ariana Grande, Chrissy Teigen and John Legend. Lizzo took the number 1 spot.

