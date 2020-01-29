Kimie Miner featured in top 50 of Cosmopolitan’s most stunning Grammy looks

University of Hawai'i head football coach Todd Graham announced his first coaching hire on the offensive side of the ball with the addition of Sam Bennett.

Bennett comes to UH after spending last season with the NFL's Arizona Cardinals as a coaching assistant. He worked under head coach Kliff Kingsbury and the offensive staff assisting with daily practice and game planning in all facets of the offense.

"Coach Bennett is one of the brightest coaches and best teachers I have encountered in my 30+ years of coaching," Graham said. "We are so thrilled to welcome him and we can't wait for him to get started."

Bennett is the son of Phil Bennett, who enjoyed a 40-year coaching career including a stint as head coach at SMU.