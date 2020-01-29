Kimie Miner featured in top 50 of Cosmopolitan’s most stunning Grammy looks

Local artist Kimie Miner was stunning as she attended the Grammy Awards. Miner walked the red carpet and presented the award for Best Music Film in a gorgeous green dress. Hawaii residents were not the only ones taking notice of the songbird. National magazine, Cosmopolitan, included Miner in their Stunning Red Carpet Looks and she landed in the top 50–taking the number 46 spot. Among the top 50 were Shania Twain, Bebe Rexha, Usher, Shawn Mendes, Billy Porter, Ariana Grande, Chrissy Teigen and John Legend. Lizzo took the number 1 spot.