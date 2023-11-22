HONOLULU (KHON2) — Salty and sometimes sweet with a little bit of spice – it’s not for everyone but it’s a staple in Korean and local cuisine.

“Kimchi is an excellent source of nutrition, including probiotics, kimchi’s benefits extend to enriching our health with beneficial bacteria all contributing to our well-being,” stated Department of Enterprise Services Director Dita Holifield.

The iconic Korean side dish has a long, rich history from over two millenniums ago during the period of three Kingdoms in Korea. The grand opening of Hawaii’s first kimchi museum also commemorated the state’s first-ever Kimchi Day.

The state legislature passed a resolution designating Wednesday, Nov. 22, as Kimchi Day. Now they’re working on a bill to make it official every year to honor Korean culture.

“Hawaii’s diverse and welcoming spirt makes it the perfect place to connect Korean heritage with a global audience,” said Kimchi Museum Chairperson Sadie Kim. “I invite you to enjoy this exhibit, immerse yourself in the kimchi story, and celebrate the cultural bridge we have built today.”

According to event attendees, it’s not just about kimchi. The museum recognizes 120 years of Korean immigrants and their contributions in Hawaii.

“This year marks the anniversary of the Korean immigrants arriving in Hawaii to work in the sugar cane field and the 7th anniversary in the United States Republic of Korea Alliance,” stated Holifield.

Kimchi is a taste from the ancestors connecting Korean Americans back to their roots.