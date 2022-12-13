HONOLULU (KHON2) — After a historic two eruption event on the Big Island, the USGS lowered the alert level for both Kilauea and Mauna Loa from Watch to Advisory, after the agency said both volcanoes are no longer erupting. The aviation color codes were also changed from orange to yellow.

The lava supply to Halema’uma’u on Kilauea and the lava supply to Mauna Loa’s fissure 3 stopped on Dec. 9 and Dec. 10, respectively. Sulfur dioxide levels have significantly decreased at both volcanoes.

There is the potential for the eruption to resume or for a new eruption to begin near the summit of Kilauea. Based on historic events, USGS does not expect eruption activity to resume at Mauna Loa.

As lava cools around fissure 3, incandescence may remain until weeks from now.

For two weeks, visitors flocked to Waldron Ledge at Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, huddled along Daniel K. Inouye Highway and turned to the USGS’s webcam to watch the historic two eruption event as Pele showed her supremacy from both Kilauea and Mauna Loa.

“This is the first time I’ve seen two eruptions simultaneous,” said Ken Hon, a UH professor of geology and volcanology.

If volcanic activity changes, USGS will issue a notice.

USGS said Mauna Loa’s fissure 3 also appears to be inactive, bringing to an end