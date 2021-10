HONOLULU (KHON2) — Kilauea continues to erupt from a single vent on the western wall of Halema’uma’u crater.

That vent continues to have sustained fountain heights of 33 to 49 feet and can sometimes reach up to 98 feet in height.

An estimated 4.2 billion gallons of Lava have flowed since the new eruption began on Sept. 29th. The main hazard of concern continues to be vog.