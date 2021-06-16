Kīkīaola Small Boat Harbor ramp to close Monday for improvement project

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The installation of new boat ramp panels and concrete pavement will require the Kīkīaola Small Boat Harbor ramp on Kauai to be closed from Monday, June 21, to Sunday, Aug. 15.

The new panels will be on the above-water portion and the pavement will be at the top of the ramp, according to the Department of Natural Resources.

The bathrooms, pavilion, vehicle parking areas and wooden marginal loading dock will all remain open while construction is ongoing. The marginal dock is used for loading and unloading passengers.

Users of the Kīkīaola boat ramp are permitted to launch vessels from the Port Allen Small Boat Harbor, which is about 9 miles east of Kīkīaola.

Officials say areas of the paved area near the top of the boat ramp will be inaccessible during pavement installation but beach access on the east side of the harbor will be allowed.

The Kīkīaola Small Boat Harbor is expected to fully reopen on Monday, Aug. 16, according to the DLNR.