HONOLULU (KHON2) — Residents of the Kihei Regency Apartments have been allowed to pick up their mail at the Kihei Post Office after the United States Postal Service stopped delivering mail because their mailboxes needed to be replaced, according to the USPS.

The USPS said Kihei Regency residents’ mail delivery service was suspended on June 22.

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

“There was no notice from management here, or at the postal that this action was going on,” said one Kihei Regency resident.

One resident who inquired at the post office was told that mail would be on a temporary hold until July 2.

The resident said they were told they could not pick up their mail at the post office either as of June 27. However, after July 2 if the issue was not resolved then the mail would be returned to the sender.

The Kihei postmaster said there have been discussions with the management office of the Kihei Regency since 2019 about the replacement of the mail boxes and a request for a central location of the mailboxes.

The USPS said Kihei Regency’s current mail receptacles are a hazard to customers and postal employees.

USPS added that their policy states safe and appropriate mail receptacles must be provided for the receipt of mail. The purchase, installation and maintenance of mail receptacles are the responsibility of our customers.

The Kihei postmaster reached out in December 2021 to the Kihei Regency management and suggested they replace the mailboxes and that the usual time frame to do so is 30 to 60 days.

The postmaster also said that because of shipping delays as long as Kihei Regency provided documentation that shows that the mailboxes were ordered, then the USPS would continue mail delivery.

Kihei Regency apartments mailboxes, Kihei, Hawaii, Tuesday, June 28, 2022 (Courtesy: Gregory Chandler)

Kihei Regency apartments mailboxes, Kihei, Hawaii, Tuesday, June 28, 2022 (Courtesy: Gregory Chandler)

Kihei Regency apartments mailboxes, Kihei, Hawaii, Tuesday, June 28, 2022 (Courtesy: Gregory Chandler)

Kihei Regency apartments mailboxes, Kihei, Hawaii, Tuesday, June 28, 2022 (Courtesy: Gregory Chandler)

Kihei Regency apartments mailboxes, Kihei, Hawaii, Tuesday, June 28, 2022 (Courtesy: Gregory Chandler)

Kihei Regency apartments mailboxes, Kihei, Hawaii, Tuesday, June 28, 2022 (Courtesy: Gregory Chandler)

Kihei Regency apartments mailboxes, Kihei, Hawaii, Tuesday, June 28, 2022 (Courtesy: Gregory Chandler)

Kihei Regency apartments mailboxes, Kihei, Hawaii, Tuesday, June 28, 2022 (Courtesy: Gregory Chandler)



Kihei Regency apartments mailboxes, Kihei, Hawaii, Tuesday, June 28, 2022 (Courtesy: Gregory Chandler)

Kihei Regency apartments mailboxes, Kihei, Hawaii, Tuesday, June 28, 2022 (Courtesy: Gregory Chandler)

The USPS said a Kihei Regency representative said in early January the owners were willing to commit to make it happen, and 90 days was requested to correct the problem. The Kihei postmaster agreed.

The USPS said the Kihei postmaster notified the Kihei Regency in mid-May that mail service would be suspended in 30 days unless they proceeded with the plan to replace the mailboxes. Residents stopped receiving mail on June 22.

The USPS said they did not get any indication from the mainland owners of the Kihei Regency that they will replace and relocate the mailboxes as of Friday, July 1.

For now, Kihei Regency residents can pick up their mail at the Kihei Post Office for the next two weeks at these scheduled times:

7/02 – Sat, 11 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

7/06 – Wed, 11 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

7/09 – Sat, 11 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

7/12 – Tue, 11 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Residents can decide if they want to submit a change of address to get their mail or get a P.O. Box until the management resolves the issue.

What’s going on around the globe. Find out in International News

KHON2 reached out to Kihei Regency but has not heard back.