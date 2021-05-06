Water main break leaves over 150 homes, businesses temporarily without water

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Water Supply has reported a mainline break along Auhana Road. The break caused a water service outage for over 150 residents and businesses in the Kihei area.

The closure is estimated to run from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. or at least 10 hours.

Among the establishments affected is the Kihei Police Station, which will remain closed until Thursday evening or when water is restored.

The Department of Water Supply has established access to portable water tanks to service affected areas while repairs are ongoing.

A water tanker is located at Kanakanui Road directly across from Kamalii Elementary School for customers to fill water containers during the outage.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

Upon restoration of water service, the Department of Water Supply says residents and businesses may experience brown water. They should flush their waterlines before using the water.