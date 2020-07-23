Kihei man suspected of bomb threats, attempted assault of a Maui police officer arrested

KIHEI, Hawaii (KHON20 — A 64-year-old Kihei man was arrested in connection to an attempted assault against a police officer.

The incident happened on July 21, around 8:51 a.m.

According to the Maui Police Department, Kihei resident Thomas Richter allegedly contacted MPD by phone and threatened to bomb the Kihei Police Station multiple times.

Later, he was seen trespassing at the Kihei Police Station. The investigation reveals that while he was being ordered to stop, the man drove his car towards a police officer. The officer was able to get out of the way and avoid being struck.

No injuries were reported.

Richter fled the area, but was later located in Kahului. He was arrested for first-degree attempted assault against a police officer, first-degree terroristic threatening, two counts of first-degree criminal trespass, and resisting an order to stop.

The investigation is ongoing.

Police say that Richter remains in custody and is awaiting to be formally charged.

