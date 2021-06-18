Kihei man succumbs to critical injuries suffered in motorcycle collision

FILE – Nissan truck with damage to its right rear bumper (left), Harley Davidson motorcycle lies on the ground after colliding with the Nissan truck on North Kihei Road, Maui, June 6, 2021. (Maui Police Department photo)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Maui police said the 63-year-old man who was hospitalized in critical condition due to a motorcycle collision on North Kihei Road on Sunday, June 6, succumbed to his injuries and died on Friday, June 18, at Queen’s Medical Center on Oahu.

Police identified the deceased motorcycle operator as Harry Soffner, of Kihei.

Officials say a Nissan truck was backing into the southbound lane of North Kihei Road around 7:45 p.m. on June 6 when Soffner collided with it while he traveling south on his Harley Davidson motorcycle.

Soffner was ejected onto the roadway as a result of the collision, according to police, and was then brought to Maui Memorial Medical Center in critical condition.

The driver of the Nissan truck did not report any injuries and police said its passenger suffered injuries that were not life-threatening.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and officials have not determined if speed, drugs or alcohol played a role in the collision.