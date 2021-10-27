Kihei man arrested for allegedly assaulting police officer, attempting to break into Maui residence

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A 51-year-old Kihei man was arrested and charged after he allegedly tried to break into an apartment and assaulted a Maui police officer on Tuesday, Oct. 26.

According to the Maui Police Department (MPD), Scott Johnson was arrested and charged with one count of first-degree assault on a police officer, one count of second-degree attempted unauthorized entry into a dwelling, one count of resisting arrest, as well as one count of disorderly conduct.

MPD reported the incident happened at around 6:41 p.m. when officers responded to a man — later identified as Scott Johnson — trying to break into a Kihei apartment.

When officers arrived at the scene, Johnson did not respond verbally and started to leave. Officers tried to detain him, but Johnson allegedly became physically combative and refused to comply.

Johnson then apparently hit an officer in the face with his elbow before he was detained. The officer had minor injuries and was treated on the scene, MPD reported. The person occupying the apartment said Johnson was not invited or welcomed.

His bail was set at $2,300, and he was also arrested for an outstanding federal warrant from Arizona, MPD said. No other injuries were reported, and the investigation is ongoing.