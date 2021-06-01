Kihei DMVL reopens after repairs, Lahaina office sees 1-day closure

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Finance announced the Kihei Division of Motor Vehicle & Licensing (DMVL) reopened on Tuesday, June 1 after the air conditioning was repaired while the Lahaina DMVL office will be closed Tuesday due to staffing constraints.

The Lahaina office is scheduled to reopen on Wednesday, June 2.

DMVL driver’s licensing and other services are available at the Service Center on the first and third Saturdays of the month by appointment only. The Service Center is located at 110 Ala`ihi St. in Kahului.

Customers are asked to not arrive earlier then 15 minutes before their appointment time.

Call the DMVL Call center at (808)-270-7363 for more information.