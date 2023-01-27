HONOLULU (KHON2) — According to the Department of Land and Natural Resources, the Kihei Boat Ramp will be undergoing drainage improvements.

Improvements to the Kihei Boat Ramp wash-down area on Maui are expected to start on Feb. 6, 2023, and total $324,820 in project costs.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

Work will include hauling, removal and disposal of rock, silt and debris from the existing clogged and overflowing boat wash trench drain, installation of the new grating over the drain and construction of a retaining wall.

According to the DLNR, the boat launch will stay open but the wash-down area will be closed during construction.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

The project is estimated to be completed by March 3, 2023.