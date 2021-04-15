Kids City Adventure opens new location at Ward Village

HONOLULU (KHON2) — There was once a place called “Discovery Zone,” or DZ. It was a place where kids wanted to go and spend the whole day. DZ is not around anymore, but children today have a place called Kids City Adventure.

Thursday, April 15, was the soft opening for their Ward Village location.

KHON2 attended the opening and met with store manager Adam Casados. It looked like a lot of fun, so many kids were around and engaging with a lot of activities. Casados said, the facility is designed for both children and adults, but mostly for Hawaii’s keiki.

“Kids City Adventure is designed to be an interactive place for adults and children, mostly for children,” says Casados. “Adults get to participate in supervising their kids as well. Each feature is designed for hands-on so that they can learn as they go.”

A note for parents: Kids City Adventure is for children 7 months to 13 years of age, but that may be able to stretch a little.

“Correct, we do have a lot of parents who ask if we could make one [exception] for them,” says Casados.

The Ward Village location is a lot bigger than the Kapolei location. There is about 30,000 square feet of space and two stories at Ward Village. Casados said, there are many things the Ward Village location has to offer.

“So, besides being a lot bigger, we are eight times bigger than Kapolei, we do offer a little bit more obstacle course, as far as our ninja course,” says Casados. “That one is our big, main attraction right there. It gives kids the opportunity to work on balance, strategy, and basically have fun while they’re doing it. Most kids don’t think they’re learning these tools while they’re having fun.”

KHON2 asked Casados if Kids City Adventure is taking precautions against the spread of COVID-19.

“Right now, we are following all CDC guidelines,” says Casados. “According to the state tier, we can accept up to 50%. We are actually keeping it at 30% so that way all our guests here can stay safe and feel safe in our environment.”

There are also air purifiers and hand sanitizing stations in the building. Casados said, parents can go to their website to book a visit time.

“They can go to our website and right there, it’s a step-by-step and lets them choose how many hours they want to play and then their booking time, and then they can choose how many kids and adults they want in their party,” says Casados.

