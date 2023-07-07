HONOLULU (KHON2) — Aiea Bowl is offering free bowling for kids through summer.

Kids, ages five through 18, can learn to bowl and learn proper bowling etiquette.

The Aiea Whiz Kids Jr. Bowling Program is hosting the program which started June 17 and runs through Aug. 26.

The program is on Saturdays, is walk-in only and first come, first served.

Participants will learn the rules of bowling, get to try out Aiea Bowl’s new lanes and try out their HyperBowling games.

Head on down on Summer Saturdays, from 8:30 to 9:45 a.m.