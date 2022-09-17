HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Island Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding Duncan Kealoha Mahi, 52, who is wanted on suspicion of kidnapping a minor as well as outstanding warrants.

According to police, Mahi was last seen in Downtown Hilo on Saturday at around 11:30 a.m. He was driving a white Honda CRV vehicle with license plate ZAE959. Mahi was described to be 5 feet, 11 inches tall with brown eyes and brown hair. He also has tattoos on both of his arms.

The public is advised to call 911 if they see Mahi or the vehicle he was operating. He is considered armed and dangerous.