HONOLULU (KHON2) — Duncan Mahi, the suspect in a Big Island kidnapping case, was in court Monday morning for his arraignment.

He pleaded not guilty to charges, which include kidnapping, robbery and terroristic threatening.

He is accused of kidnapping a 15-year-old girl on Sept. 16, triggering the state’s second ever Maile Amber Alert.

The girl was found the following day and a manhunt resulted in the arrest of Mahi a few hours later.

Mahi remains in custody on $2 million bail.

His trial has been set for the week of Feb. 7.