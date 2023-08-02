

Sea Life Park is an open-air sea life attraction for children who love animals! Sea Life Park offers hands on exhibits that will keep your youngsters entertained all day. Your kids will learn about sea lions, sharks, penguins and a wide variety of marine animals. There are also opportunities for swimming with the dolphins and other encounter experiences.



Kualoa Ranch is where the movie Jurassic Park was shot, on the windward coast of Oahu. This is a 4,000 acre private nature reserve — a popular filming location and attraction for visitors. Here, you’ll find a variety of activities to choose from – the Jurassic Adventure Tour, Ocean Voyage Adventure by catamaran, the Surf and Turf package, UTV Raptor Tour, Hollywood Movie Sites Tour, Jurassic Valley Zipline, E-Bike Tour, Horseback Walking Tour, Secret Island Beach Adventure and more!



POLYNESIAN CULTURAL CENTER is located in Laie, and considered one of the most popular tourist attractions on O’ahu. Visit the little villages that feature Hawaiian, Samoan, Tahitian, Tongan, Maori and Fijian cultures. The children will enjoy hand-on activities while learning about the Polynesian culture. Top the day off with a full luau and a stunning production called “Ha: Breath of Life.”



Waimea Falls Cultural Park is among the popular activities found on O’ahu’s North Shore. Waimea Valley features a botanical garden and a wide variety of programs for children and their families to enjoy and learn about the culture. There is an easy hiking trail to the beautiful waterfalls — about ¾ of a mile and paved the whole way. You can also swim at the base of the falls.



Visit the Honolulu Zoo where your children will find giraffes, hippos, zebras, ostriches, flamingos and a huge collection of tropical birds. There is also a long list of activities to enjoy, for toddlers, young children and the whole family. The zoo is located near Waikiki, which may be convenient for those whose little ones need to return to the hotel for a nap!



Hop on the Waikiki Trolley! This open-air trolley is a great way to see the sights of Oahu while hitting some attractions along the way. The routes cover most of Honolulu, and you and your kids will be able to sit back and enjoy the scenery without having to search for parking! Hop on, hop off and easily visit attractions such as – Sea Life Park, the Halona Blow Hole, Chinatown, Punchbowl Crater, the Honolulu Museum of Art, the State Capitol, Iolani Palace, Ala Moana Center, the Waikiki Shopping Plaza and Diamond Head Crater.



Manoa Falls is only about 20 minutes from Waikiki and is a family/kid-friendly waterfall hike in a lush section of O’ahu. The Manoa Falls trail is a pretty simple 2-mile hike round-trip – and offers some pretty stunning views of the rainforest leading up to the beautiful waterfalls. If you need a cooling refreshment after your hike, there’s a little restaurant in the parking lot that serves acai bowls, Dole Whip, and of course – shave ice.



Kayak at Kailua Beach. This beach is ranked one of the top beaches on Oahu because of its white and incredibly soft sand and turquoise blue waters. You can explore this slice of paradise by walking along the two-mile stretch of beach, or you can rent a kayak and head over to the breathtaking Mokulua Islands!



Outrigger canoeing is perhaps one of the top experiences for children, and appropriate for families of all ages and abilities. The family will learn more about the Hawaiian culture while enjoying a 30 minute Outrigger canoeing experience!



Swimming at Ko Olina lagoons. This consists of four man-made lagoons located near the Aulani Disney Resort and Spa. Each lagoon has it’s own relaxing beach area thanks to the rock formations. Children are safe from strong currents here, and it is not typically deep. A sunny and relaxing area to top off a busy day.

