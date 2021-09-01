Kicking off Hawaiian History Month by celebrating Queen Liliʻuokalani

HONOLULU (KHON) — The first day of September kicks off Hawaiian History Month, and the Hawai’i Pono’i Coalition has virtual events all month long.

Malia Nobrega-Olivera, who is part of the coalition, said they decided to go big this month and start off celebrating their queen.

“We love celebrating Queen Liliʻuokalani on her birthday and really bringing her into our community,” said Nobrega-Olivera. “You know she continues to live within all of us and she continues to inspire us.”

Nobrega-Olivera said they plan on honoring her by being in the palace and celebrating through songs she has written, having generations of ohana joining in.

“For them to be able to share a song or a hula I think is just really exciting for us as an organization and as a community,” said Nobrega-Olivera.

Meleanna Meyer, also with the coalition, said it’s important to continue teaching Hawaiian history to everyone, especially during the month of September.

“Once you learn Hawaiian history and the truth about Hawaii, you can really never go back to saying ‘I don’t know,'” said Meyer.

She says they are starting the month out strong and is excited to see people’s reactions to the many virtual performances.

“You have to stay tuned because we have birthday cakes, and we have things that will surprise the newcomers to the islands because there is so much history and culture with Hawaiian history that folks need to learn,” said Meyer.

Click here to check out the list of virtual events the coalition has planned.