Former government contractor secures $19 million in contracts through bribery, now headed to prison

HONOLULU (KHON2) — From 2011 to 2018, government contractor John Winslett paid over $100,000 in bribes to contracting officials with the U.S. Army at Schofield Barracks to secure federal contracts for his employer. Those contracts were worth at least $19 million.

Through their investigation, the Army-CID, DCIS and FBI found that Winslett’s bribes included cash, cars and firearms. In addition to admitting his use of bribes, Winslett also admitted that he accepted $723,333.33 in kickbacks from a local subcontractor in exchange for assigning those contracts to them.

On Friday, Jan. 15, Winslett was sentenced to 70 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release for those crimes.