HONOLULU (KHON2) — KHON2’s Pamela Young earned a Fourth Estate Award from the American Legion for her nine-part series “The Forgotten.”

The series aired on KHON2. It showed how Asian-American veterans served in the military and helped in the victory in World War II.

Her stories focused on the veterans and their surviving families who got Congressional Gold Medals at a Washington D.C. gala last year.

The Fourth Estate award will be given at the American Legion’s 103rd National Convention in Milwaukee on Sept. 1.

The American Legion was chartered by Congress in 1919. It has almost 2 million members across the globe who focus on helping veterans.