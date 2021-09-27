KHON2’s Joe Moore and Wheel of Fortune host Pat Sajack star in The Sunshine Boys at Hawaii Theatre

HONOLULU (KHON2) — KHON2 news anchor Joe Moore and Wheel of Fortune show host Pat Sajack will star in the Neil Simon comedy The Sunshine Boys scheduled to play at the Hawaii Theatre June 16 – 26.

All funds from the two-week run goes to the Hawaii Theatre.

The Sunshine Boys are a comedy duo made of Willie Clark and Al Lewis. They get a call from CBS to do a special for TV but they haven’t performed together or talked to each other in years.

Moore plays Willie Clark and Sajack plays Al Lewis.

Clark’s nephew is Ben Clark, a talent agent. Moore’s son, Bryce Moore, plays Clark. As the talent agent, his job is to get the dynamic duo together for this upcoming performance despite grudges from the past.

The younger Moore has also joined the KHON2 news team and works as a multi-media journalist.

Sajack has performed in Hawaii several times with Moore including in the most recent show Dial M for Murder in 2018.

The Sunshine Boys was supposed to be in June 2020 but was rescheduled due to the pandemic.

Tickets are available now at hawaiitheatre.com.