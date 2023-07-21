HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hiking in Hawaiʻi can be one of the most inspiring and challenging experiences a person can have.

From outlawed hikes like the Haiku Stairs and the aerobic workout climb of Koko Head to the majestic sceneries of Akaka Falls State Park and Waiheʻe Ridge Trail, Hawaiʻi’s islands have hundreds of expeditions waiting to be explored, responsibly.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

Since there are so many hikes to choose and making the decision on which one is best can overwhelming, KHON2.com decided to find out what hikes our reporters like most.

So, what are the most popular hikes for KHON2 and KHON2.com reporters? Let’s find out.

Makapuʻu Point Lighthouse Trail

For Brigette Namata, a hike on the Makapuʻu Trail is a gorgeous hike that melts away the stress of everyday life.

“Makapuʻu is my favorite — legal — hike,” confessed Namata. “It’s easy for a beginner, paved all the way; and the view up top is gorgeous. Plus, there’s designated parking!”

Brigette Namata stands triumphantly atop Makapuʻu Point Lighthouse Trail in Honolulu, Hawaiʻi. (Photo/Brigette Namata)

Haleakalā National Park

Justin Cruz loves to go to Maui since his favorite hike is located there. Haleakalā National Park provides majestic views with lots of unique flora and fauna to see and experience.

Justin said that the physical challenge is what makes it fun for him.

“While Haleakala is known for breathtaking sunrises, I go there to overnight backpacking. It’s about 10 miles total with an overnight stay in a cabin or tenting it outdoors,” explained Cruz. “Haleakala is like being on another planet, filled with cinder cones, silverswords, nēnē and spectacular views of the Milky Way. I even enjoy the cold temperatures. Definitely my favorite hike of all time.”

Justin Cruz poses for a selfie atop Haleakalā National Park on Maui, Hawaiʻi. (Photo/Justin Cruz)

Justin Cruz poses with a cinder cone atop Haleakalā National Park on Maui, Hawaiʻi. (Photo/Justin Cruz)

Justin Cruz surveys the land atop Haleakalā National Park on Maui, Hawaiʻi. (Photo/Justin Cruz)

Waʻahila Ridge Trail

Waʻahila Ridge Trail has a few fans here at KHON2.com. Both Sam Spangler and Elizabeth Ufi love this hiking trail the most.

“Waʻahila Ridge Trail is my favorite hike,” said Spangler. “It is a great way to spend time with family and to experience the wonders of nature.”

Sam Spangler and his son pose for a photo atop the Waʻahila Ridge Trail in Honolulu, Hawaiʻi). (Photo/Sam Spangler)

“Waʻahila Ridge Trail is one of my favorite hikes because I love the intensity of it. It’s not your average laid out trail,” explained Ufi. “It takes a lot of ducking under branches and climbing over boulders before you get to a nice flat grassy patch that gives a great resting spot to sit back and enjoy the view.”

She also had this to say:

“It also has a great parking availability in the state recreation area,” said Ufi. “I especially enjoy how breezy the hike is so never gets too hot.”

A view from the Waʻahila Ridge Trail facing the east side showing off Wiliwilinui Ridge Trail on Friday, Sept 30 2022 in Honolulu, Hawaiʻi. (Photo/Elizabeth Ufi)

A view looking off the west side of the Waʻahila Ridge Trail showing off Mānoa valley on Friday, Sept 30 2022 in Honolulu, Hawaiʻi. (Photo/Elizabeth Ufi)

Lanikai Pillboxes a.k.a. Kaiwa Ridge Trail

The east side of Oʻahu has some gorgeous landscapes; and for KHON2 reporter and anchor Jenn Boneza, her favorite hike is both close to home and provides breathtaking views of the island.

“One of my go-to hikes that I’ve been doing since I was a kid and continue to do and absolutely LOVE ’cause it’s so close to home is Lanikai Pillboxes [Kaiwa Ridge Trail],” exclaimed Jenn Boneza. “Here are two pics when I went up a few months ago with Sara Mattison Melo [a former KHON2 reporter] and Brigette Namata.”

Rob DeMello also loves this hike.

“My favorite hike is the Lanikai Pillbox hike. Growing up in Enchanted Lake, Kailua, I would ride my bike as a kid into Lanikai, park our bikes at the bottom of the trail and climb up to see the spectacular view of the beach town and the Mokulua Islands,” explained DeMello. “As I got older, the transportation changed to a car; but through my teens and into my adulthood, it was a regular trek.”

He went to explain more.

“Unfortunately, I haven’t been back in quite some time; but in my most recent visit, I learned that it is a much busier and that it’s a more popular hike than it was when I was a kid,” added DeMello. “With my children now at 14, 11 and 4, I’m looking forward to experiencing it with my kids and hope that they take their kids one day as well.”

Left to right: Jenn Boneza, Sara Mattison Melo and Brigette Namata pose for a photo atop the Lanikai Pillboxes a.k.a. Kaiwa Ridge Trail in Honolulu, Hawaiʻi. (Photo/Jenn Boneza)

Left to right: Brigette Namata, Sara Mattison Melo and Jenn Boneza pose for a photo atop the Lanikai Pillboxes a.k.a. Kaiwa Ridge Trail in Honolulu, Hawaiʻi. (Photo/Jenn Boneza)

Pink Pillbox Hike a.k.a. Puʻu O Hulu Trail

For Bryce Moore, there is nothing more inspiring than a hike up to the Pink Pillboxes.

“My favorite hike has got to be the Pu’u O Hulu Trail in Waianae!” exclaimed Moore. “It’s commonly known as the Pink Pillbox hike, and the views from inside/on top of the pillboxes are absolutely incredible.”

A photo shows Puʻu O Hulu Trail a.k.a. the Pink Pillboxes. (Photo/Nathanial Q. Hawthorne)

Kaʻena Point Trail

Nikki Schenfeld loves to hike Kaʻena Point Trail from the North Shore side.

“I love this hike! I only go when it’s cloudy or partly rainy because it’s so hot with no shade,” said Schenfeld. “The tide pools and ocean areas you can jump in while walking are amazing, and being so close to massive albatross is also amazing to experience.”

Schenfeld went on to explain more about the area.

If you hear a weird grunting like a moaning bear or tiger-like sound, then it’s probably a monk seal nearby. Sometimes they blend into the rocks and bask in the tide pools or on the shoreline,” explained Schenfeld. “Obviously stay away from the monk seals. They’re cute but not the nicest.”

So, what does Schenfeld love most about this hike?

“The view at the end of the hike with the Waiʻanae Mountain range on your right and the North Shore on your left is stunning. On a clear day, you can see Kauaʻi in the distance,” reminisced Schenfeld.

She even provides a bit of advice on what to bring with you for the hike.

“I always bring reef safe sunscreen, water, a small backpack, snacks, a phone and a hat on my hikes; and I wear bright bathing suits or colors just in case,” advised Schenfeld.

But be warned. Not all land is accessible to the public.

“If it says no trespassing or private property, then don’t go. If it’s muddy at the bottom, then it’s surely muddier as the hike progresses. If you’re doing a mountain hike and the clouds are dark above the mountain, then flash flooding can occur; so, avoid it. Do your research and know your limits.”

Also, remember that Hawaiʻi sits atop a mountain range that is submerged under the Pacific Ocean.

“Hawaiʻi hikes are not like mainland California hikes where you can sip your latte and might break a sweat walking up a steep incline. These are mountains, mud, dirt; and some are unforgiving conditions.”

Schenfeld provides more advice for taking a trek.

“Sadly, I’ve spoken to many victims’ families who have gone on hikes across the islands and never returned, whether they were swept away in a flash flood, a rogue wave knocked them out, or became lost on the hike. Stay on the marked trail, too!”

A photo shows an aerial view of Kaʻena Point Trail. (Photo/Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority via Go Hawaiʻi)

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

If you are visiting Hawaiʻi, always be mindful to practice responsible tourism. Leave the stones where they are. Don’t abuse or exploit the wildlife and marine life. And don’t abuse the locals.

What’s your favorite Hawaiʻi hike? You can tell us by leaving it in the comments on our socials!