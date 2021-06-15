KHON2 viewer shares even BIGGER papaya

HONOLULU (KHON2) — KHON2 anchor Lauren Day’s dad isn’t the only one with a green thumb around here.

In a recent newscast, you were able to see a huge, nine-pound papaya grown by David Day in his yard. If you thought that was big, you may be in for a not-so-little surprise.

The Wong family of Kahuluu sent KHON2 photos of their big papaya, which appeared to be half the size of the child holding it.

The family says they didn’t weigh it, but believe it was between 10 and 12 pounds.

The Wongs say they have a tree on their property that apparently always grows huge papayas and according to them, the melon-like fruit tastes sweet and doesn’t have a lot of seeds.