On the day of the Big Game, we’ll have a special edition of Wake Up 2day starting at 4:30 a.m.

KHON2’s pre-game coverage starts at 6 a.m. with kick off of Super Bowl LIV: San Francisco 49ers vs. Kansas City Chiefs at 1:30 p.m.

After the game, KHON2 news will air.

When the news is done, we will feature Bows Football Final with Sports Director Rob Demello and new UH football Coach Todd Graham.

After the Bows Football Final, the premiere of Season Five of Sam Choy’s in the Kitchen airs.