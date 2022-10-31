HONOLULU (KHON2) — It’s the season of ghosts, ghouls and goblins. This year, the team that’s always #WorkingForHawaii added some iconic figures to the mix.
See our gallery below and guess which costume took the top prize!
Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You
WINNERS
- Best Overall: Mona Lisa
- Scariest: Cousin Itt
- Funniest: Steve Harvey
- Honorable Mention: Scare Crow
And if you’re still planning to party into Tuesday, check out these safety tips.
A great way to decrease your chance of getting the coronavirus is having a well-ventilated home bringing in fresh air from the outside.