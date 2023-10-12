HONOLULU (KHON2) — Only a few years after the very first filmmakers emerged in the mid-1890s, George Mellies created “Le Manoir du Diable”. It is often translated into English as “The Haunted Castle” or “The House of the Devil”.

This film is widely believed to be the very first horror film ever created. It is a three-minute film that includes cauldrons, animated skeletons, ghosts, transforming bats, and, of course, an incarnation of the Devil. Whether it was meant to be a horror film or not, critics deem it to be the genre defining first horror film.

According to Statista, as of October 2022, about two-thirds of adults who are a part of Generation Z in the United States watched a horror movie in theaters between one and 12 months preceding the survey performed. They also found that amongst all other generations that were surveyed (Boomer, X, Millennial), under 45% said they had.

This means that GenZ has a much stronger love for horror movies than their predecessors.

This made KHON2.com wonder what horror films our reporters liked most. Are you ready? Let’s find out what they said.

Before we get to the really scary flicks that make our spines tingle, let’s take a look at the three scary movies that some our reporters love that are also keiki friendly.

Casper the Friendly Ghost

Actress Jane Seymour and her twins, John and Kristopher, pose with the cartoon character Casper at the premiere of “Casper’s Haunted Christmas” Oct. 28, 2000 in North Hollywood, CA. (Photo/Newsmakers via Getty Images)

Brigette Namata is not a fan of scary movies. Her choices were any movie with Casper.

The very first Casper the Friendly Ghost movie premiered in 1945; and since then, there have been dozens of these fun movies to enjoy.

Scooby-Doo

(L-R) Chris Warner Drake as Fred, Charlie Bull as Daphne, Joe Goldie as Scooby-Doo, Charlie Haskins as Shaggy and Rebecca Withers as Velma appear on stage in Scooby-Doo Live! at London Palladium on Aug. 17, 2016 in London, England. (Photo/Jeff Spicer via Getty Images)

Sports Anchor, Rob DeMello, feels the same way as Namata. DeMello typically steers clear of scary movies; so, his chose was Scooby-Doo.

“I don’t have a favorite scary movie because, to be completely honest, I avoid them at all costs,” said DeMello. “From the time I was a kid, I was able to identify that being scared is not fun. So, why go out of my way to get scared? With that being said, my experience with ‘scary’ movies probably starts and ends with Scooby-Doo cartoons.”

Coco

The animation Coco is set during the Day of the Dead. (Photo/Getty Images)

Jill Kuramoto isn’t a fan of scary movies. She chose a Disney animation, Coco.

“Admittedly, I am the biggest coward when it comes to scary movies; so, my favorite not-so-scary movie is Disney’s Coco,” revealed Kuramoto. “It’s such a visually rich movie with a thoughtful story that touches on family, culture, life and death. Yes, I cried. And don’t tell anyone, but even my husband teared up, too.”

Coco is about an aspiring musician named Miguel who, when confronted with his family’s ancestral ban on music, enters the Land of the Dead to find his great-great-grandfather who was a legendary singer.

The Haunted Mansion

Cast members Eddie Murphy, Marsha Thomason, Aree Davis and Marc John Jeffries pose at the premiere of “The Haunted Mansion” held on Nov. 23, 2003 at the El Capitan Theater, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo/Kevin Winter via Getty Images)

Our sports reporter Mitch Riberal said he loves this Eddie Murphy classic horror flick, The Haunted Masion.

It’s a story about a realtor who is summoned to a mansion along with his wife and children. Soon after they arrive, they discover the mansion is haunted; and while they attempt to escape, he learns an important lesson about the family he has been neglecting.

Get Out

Left to right: Chris (Daniel Kaluuya) and Rose (Allison Williams) sit on a sofa in the horror flick Get Out. (Photo/Getty Images)

Our digital sports reporter, Christian Shimabuku, said that he really likes the Jordan Peele horror flick, Get Out.

In this scary movie, Jordan Peele explores the relationship a young African-American man has with his White girlfriend’s parents when they visit for the weekend. However, his simmering uneasiness about their reception of him eventually reaches a boiling point.

Bradley Whitford and Daniel Kaluuya deliver some amazing scary moments in Jordan Peele’s directorial debut. Peele garnered a great deal of attention from the film.

Jeepers Creepers

Left to right: Trish (Gina Philips) and Darry (Justin Long) make a phone call in Jeepers Creepers. (Photo/Getty Images)

Our new traffic reporter, Brittni Friedlander, said she loves Jeepers Creepers.

In this horror flick, a brother and sister, who are on spring break, drive home through an isolated countryside when they encounter a flesh-eating creature that is in the midst of its ritualistic eating spree.

Sinister

Center: Ellison (Ethan Hawke) looks expectantly in Sinister. (Photo/Getty Images)

Bryce Moore isn’t a big fan of scary movies, either; but his choice was Sinister, a 2012 horror flick.

“I am NOT a fan of scary movies and can probably count on one hand how many I’ve seen,” revealed Moore. That being said, my favorite would probably have to be ‘Sinister’, released in 2012.”

In this film, a controversial true crime writer finds a box of super 8 home movies in his new home. The tapes reveal that the murder case he is currently researching could be the work of an unknown serial killer whose legacy dates back to the 1960s.

Insidious

Left to right: Josh (Patrick Wilson) and Renai (Rose Burn) scramble for answers in Insidious. (Photo/Getty Images)

Digital reporter/producer, Elizabeth Ufi, said she is a big fan of the scary movie Insidious.

It’s a 2010 flick about a family that is seeking to prevent evil spirits from trapping their comatose child in a realm that is known as The Further.

Scream franchise

Left to right: Gale Weathers (Courtney Cox) and Deputy Dewey (David Arquette) meet for the first time in the Scream. (Photo/Getty Images)

In general, Max Rodriguez loves the whole Scream franchise.

“Definitely all of the Scream saga,” said Rodriguez. “I love the jump scare and how campy Ghostface could be! Plus, there was Latinx representation in the fifth and sixth installments with Jenna Ortega and Melissa Barrera as the lead actors.”

The franchise has exploded into an American murder mystery and slasher franchise that includes six films, a television series, merchandise, a podcast and games.

Se7en

Left to right: Tracy (Gwyneth Paltrow), Mills (Brad Pitt) and Somerset (Morgan Freeman) sit around a table in Se7en. (Photo/Getty Images)

It’s more of a thriller than a horror, but Chevy Chevalier loves this scary 1995 movie starring Brad Pitt and Morgan Freeman.

Se7en is a story about two detectives, a rookie and a veteran, who hunt a serial killer that uses the seven deadly sins as his motives for murder.

Alien franchise

Ripley (Sigourney Weaver) hides from the extraterrestrial being in Alien. (Photo/Getty Images)

Chris Latronic said that he loves all things Alien and Predator and loves the mashup Alien v. Predator.

“Is there any better heroine than Ripley?” asked Latronic.

Alien is about the crew of a commercial spacecraft that encounters a deadly lifeform after investigating an unknown transmission.

The Ring

Rachel (Naomi Watts) stares into the Ring’s abyss in The Ring. (Photo/Getty Images)

Sam Spangler’s favorite scary movie is The Ring. He said that he first saw the film while in high school and that he really was frightened by the movie.

“I was actually peering over the seat during the really scary parts,” said Spangler.

The film is about a journalist who must investigate a mysterious videotape which seems to cause the death of anyone one week to the day after they’ve view it.

The Exorcist

Regan (Linda Blair) shows signs of possession in The Exorcist. (Photo/Getty Images)

The classic 1973 horror flick The Exorcist is what Kristine Uyeno likes to watch.

It’s a story about a young girl who is possessed by a mysterious entity. As a result, her mother seeks the help of two Catholic priests to save the life of her daughter.

Poltergeist

Left to right: Robbie (Oliver Robbins), Steve (Craig T. Nelson), Diana (JoBeth Williams) and Dana (Dominque Dunne) deal with ghosts a plenty in Poltergeist. (Photo/Getty Images)

KHON2’s resident thespian has a couple of scary he flicks he likes. The first on his list is the classic 1982 horror film, Poltergeist.

It’s about a family’s home that is haunted by a host of demonic ghosts.

A Quiet Place

Left to right: Marcus (Noah Jupe), Regan (Millicent Simmonds) and Lee (John Krasinski) run for their lives in A Quiet Place. (Photo/Getty Images)

The next on Joe’s list is a more recent scary move, A Quiet Place.

This 2018 flick is about a family that is struggling for survival in a world where most humans have been killed by blind but noise-sensitive creatures. Everyone who has survived is forced to communicate in sign language to keep the creatures at bay.

Crimson Peak

Edith (Mia Wasikowska) descends the staircase of her new home in Crimson Peak. (Photo/Getty Images)

This reporter’s favorite horror movie is the 2015 film from Guillermo del Toro, Crimson Peak.

This film explores the aftermath of a family tragedy when an aspiring author is torn between love for her childhood friend and the temptation of a mysterious outsider. She tries to escape the ghosts of her past; but she is swept away to a house that breathes, bleeds and remembers.

So, there you have it. A few great scary movies to begin populating your streaming queue as you indulge in the Halloween season.