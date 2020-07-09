KHON2 presents the Race for Honolulu Mayor debate

Join KHON2 as we present the Race for Honolulu Mayor, a 90-minute debate.

It’ll take place on Thursday, July 16 on KHII at 7 p.m. and at 9 p.m. on KHON2. It’ll be followed by a special newscast at 10:30 p.m.

Appearing on the Race for Honolulu Mayor will be:

  • Keith Amemiya
  • Rick Blangiardi
  • Colleen Hanabusa
  • Mufi Hannemann
  • Kym Pine

If you have a question for the candidates, email it to us at debate@khon2.com.

