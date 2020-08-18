KHON2 presents Beyond the Mask forum on Aug. 20

HONOLULU (KHON2) — With the recent spike in cases, what more can we do to help protect ourselves and each other?
Joins us on Thursday, Aug. 20 for our latest forum “Beyond the Mask.”
Gina Mangieri will be joined by a panel of health experts to answer your questions and outline extra steps we all can take together.
Send your questions to news@khon2.com, and then tune in on Aug. 20 at 7:30 on KHII and 9:30 on KHON2.
