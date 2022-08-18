HONOLULU (KHON2) — KHON2 News earned seven awards from the Hawaii Chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists for their work in 2021, placing first in three categories and sweeping the Feature Reporting category for television news.

KHON2’s Elizabeth Ufi also earned an award under the Student Video News category for her “Waianae Access Road” coverage during her time at the University of Hawaii.

General News/Enterprise Reporting

First Place: “Maui family devastated after heavy rainfall destroys home”

Lauren Day, Ken Mashiyama

KHON2 Judge’s Comments: “Excellent on the scene reporting combining reporter setting up the story and visuals to support the piece.”

Second Place: “Waikiki surf racks go up in flames in suspected arson”

Kristy Tamashiro

Feature Reporting

First Place: “Spectacular underwater look at humpback whales, their amazing learned behaviors”

Howard Dashefsky, Ryan Ragus

KHON2 Judge’s Comments: “The timing of the piece is of the utmost important. At a moment where climate news is needed more, this is perfect. Beautifully done.”

Second Place: “An Immigrant’s American Dream”

Pamela Young, Sandra Gima

Third Place: “Hawaii’s first rage room offers free sessions to cancer patients”

Lauren Day, Ken Mashiyama, Ryan Ragus

Spot News Reporting

First Place: “Island roads closed due to thunderstorm, heavy rain”

Sam Spangler, Calvin Bagaoisan

KHON2 Judge’s Comments: “Great job on before and after on the scene. Would have liked to see a bit more movement, but overall it showed the viewer what was happening in real time.”

Series Reporting/Documentary/Special News

Second Place: “Hawaii’s Unsolved Murders”

Brigette Namata, Ken Mashiyama

Student Video News

Third Place: “Waianae Access Road”

Elizabeth Ufi, University of Hawaii

To see the full list of results released Wednesday night, click here.