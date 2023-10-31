HONOLULU (KHON2) — We like to have fun when we’re not tracking down a story.

The staff of KHON2 celebrated the creativity and ingenuity that was seen at our annual Halloween costume contest.

Some costumes clearly took hours and dedication to construct, ahem, hello ramen stand.

And you’ll never guess who the jellyfish was–a certain evening news anchor.

From a fish batterer, to a video tape that needs to be rewound, there was no shortage of characters walking through the newsroom.

