HONOLULU (KHON2) — Nexstar, the parent company of KHON2, reached a multi-year deal with Hawaiian Telcom to restore KHON, KHII and Hawaii’s CW.

Nexstar said in a statement:

“Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXST) and Hawaiian Telcom today announced that they have reached a comprehensive multi-year distribution agreement covering Nexstar’s three local television stations serving Hawaii, national cable news network, NewsNation, and the company’s digital network, Rewind TV.

The agreement means that thousands of Hawaiian Telecom subscribers will once again be able to enjoy Nexstar’s high-quality national and local content without interruption, including their favorite network entertainment programming, Women’s World Cup soccer matches, and the in-depth local news, weather and sports coverage provided by KHON-TV, KHON2 and KHII-TV. Financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed.”

According to reports, the channels are up on their system as of Thursday morning.