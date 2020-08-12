KFD responds to multiple overnight house fires

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Around 10 p.m. on Aug. 8, residents in the Poʻipū region of Kauai heard emergency sirens that are usually reserved for weather emergencies.

LIHUE, Hawaii (KHON2) – The Kauai Fire Department responded to multiple house fires Monday evening and Tuesday morning.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

On Monday around 8:20 p.m., KFD crews responded to a family dwelling in Kapa’a. When fire fighters arrived on scene, they discovered that a stove fire was contained by the owner.

Damages are estimated at $500 and firefighters cleared the scene at 10:40 p.m

Meanwhile, at 2:45 a.m. on Tuesday, KFD crews were called to a two-story structure fire on Leimomi Street in Wailua.

Fire fighters reported seeing smoke from the garage. A resident reported that the fire was extinguished. However, firefighters discovered a small flame in a corner of the garage, extinguished the fire, and utilized a fan to clear existing smoke.

Damages are estimated at $25,000 and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

There were no injuries reported in either of the incidents.

Latest stories on KHON2

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories