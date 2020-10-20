Key Voter Information & Deadlines for Mail-In Election

Honolulu (KHON2) – The State Office of Elections has important deadlines and voter instructions to make sure your ballot is counted.

Ballots should have arrived at your house by October 16th. If you did not receive your ballot, you can check your voter registration via the website elections.hawaii.gov and from there you can find your County Elections Division contact information to ask for a replacement.

Also, it is important to know that if you make a mistake, damage your ballot, or change your mind while voting, you need to contact your County Elections Division for a replacement. Voting errors cannot be fixed using correction tape or by initialing the error.

Chief Election Officer Scott Nago ran through key instructions for voters on Living808.

You should mail the ballot back by October 27. This is the recommendation by the U.S. Postal Service to ensure it will be received by their County Elections Division by the close of voting at 7:00 p.m. on Election Day. Ballots received after the deadline cannot be counted even if it is postmarked by Election Day.

If voters miss this deadline, they can drop off their voted ballot in-person up until 7:00 p.m. on General Election Day November 3rd to a voter service center or place of deposit established by their County Elections Division. They can find location details at elections.hawaii.gov.

Voters can check the status of their ballot via the website elections.hawaii.gov “Track Your Ballot” portal. From there, you can confirm that your return envelope has been delivered to your County Elections Division and they are processing it for signature validation. Once your signature is validated, your ballot will be counted. You can also download your 2020 General Election #HiVoted sticker and share it with your friends and family to encourage them to vote as well!

All this information and more is available on The State Office of Elections website at elections.hawaii.gov or you can call 808-453-VOTE (8683). From the neighbor islands, call toll free 1-800-453-VOTE.

