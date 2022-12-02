WAILUKU, Hawaii (KHON2) — The Department of Parks and Recreation announced that Maui County will be repairing the Kepaniwai Heritage Gardens from Monday, Dec. 12 through June 2023.
The project is set to:
- replace the Hawaiian Hale structure.
- install
- a fire suppression system to include a water storage tank and fire pump.
- fire suppression waterline.
- electrical connections.
- provide other improvements
Maui County Officials are asking the public for their patience during this much needed repair project and to remain outside the construction barriers at the sight.