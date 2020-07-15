Kekaulike Courtyards apartments opens waitlist

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Here’s your chance to apply for an affordable rental in downtown Honolulu.

Kekaulike Courtyards on Mauna Kea street is accepting applications for its apartments in Chinatown.

Applicants who meet certain income requirements can apply for studios or one-bedroom units.

The Kekaulike Courtyards were built in 1976.



Applications are available for pick up at 1016 Maunakea Street or on line at www.mutual-housing.org

All applications must be mailed in and post marked no later than Wednesday, August 5

to Mutual Housing Association of Hawaii at 1016 Maunakea Street, Honolulu, HI 96817



Maximum household incomes are:

Household Size/Max Annual Income

1 $44,100

2 $50,400

3 $56,700

4 $62,950

