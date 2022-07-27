HONOLULU (KHON) – Drowning is the leading cause of death for keiki under five and the second leading cause of death for people under 14.

Many deaths across the country happen in swimming pools. Something that can be 100% avoided.

Quote Wizard came out with a study on the risk of pool related injuries for homeowners. They looked at data between the years 2018 and 2020.

Within those years 2,200 people drowned in swimming pools, nearly half of them were children. Warm weather states in the south and southwest have the highest numbers of drownings.

The study reports that non-fatal drowning injuries can be life-changing and are more common than fatalities.

Across the country there have been more than 18,000 non-fatal drowning injuries involving a child over the last three years.

In Hawaii there were 14 pool fatalities according to the CDC.

Homeowners and adult house guests can prevent drowning with the following steps.

Designate one person to watch each child.

Install water barriers around pools and spas

If a child is missing, check the water first

Have a list of the rules and safety instructions and enforce them at all times with all guests

Know basic water rescue skills like first aid and CPR

Floaties do not prevent drownings

Keep the pool visible at all times

Make sure you can see the bottom and remove toys from the pool when not being used

To read the full study by Quote Wizard head to their website.