HONOLULU (KHON2) -- Honolulu and Kauai are questioning the state’s surveillance testing data, saying the test results being provided to the public are ‘misleading.’

As of Nov. 17, in the surveillance program, the state said there have been 24 confirmed positives out of 17,146 tests conducted or 1.4 per 1,000 (total, since the program’s launch on Oct. 19).