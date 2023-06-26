HONOLULU (KHON2) — Keiki soccer players and enthusiasts will have the chance to be trained by professional players once again this summer as Pacific Rim Cup returns with its keiki soccer clinic.

Registration for the Pacific Rim Cup 2023 Keiki Soccer Clinic will be available from July 5-14 online. Click here to view the registration website.

All ages four through 13 are welcome to join in on the fun but space is limited so it’s first come first serve.

If you’re looking to sign your keiki up, the clinic costs $25 per child.

The clinic kicks off on August 5 from 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Waipio Peninsula Soccer Complex.