HONOLULU (KHON2) — Shinto shrine Hawaii Kotohira Jinsha-Dazaifu Tenmangu offered blessings to the keiki of Hawaii for the upcoming school year.

The back-to-school education blessing took place Sunday morning on Aug. 6.

This is the first time the temple has offered blessings since the pandemic.

The temple said these blessings are seeped with ancient tradition to honor students so they may enjoy learning and take delight in new discoveries and persevere in their studies.

The shrine was developed in 1920 to preserve and perpetuate Shinto traditions in Hawaii and engage in cultural celebrations.

There are five shrines in Hawaii with its two main shrines being Kagawa-ken, also known as Konpira-san and Dazaifu Tenmangu of Fukuoka-ken or Tenjin-san.

Alewa Heights resident Leahanna Dickens spoke about her and her son’s excitement for the blessing.

“He’s so excited to start back school so it was a great opportunity to come share and learn different cultures and get ready for the school year,” Dickens said. “We’re looking forward to it.”