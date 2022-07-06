Child safety seat in the back of the car. (Getty Images)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawai’i Department of Transportation has issued a new child passenger safety law, which increases the age of restraint requirements.

Children under two years must be restrained in a rear-facing car seat with a harness. If the child is between two years old and four years old, they must be restrained in either a rear-facing or forward-facing car seat with harness. Children up to 10 years old must be restrained in a booster seat.

If parents or motorists do not comply with the new law, there will be higher fines for certain violations.

Unrestrained children are three times more likely to be injured in a crash. Even one injured keiki is one too many. That’s why I signed Act 122. The new child passenger safety law addresses gaps in the previous statute and aligns Hawaiʻi with the latest research and national recommendations.” HAWAII GOVERNOR DAVID IGE

Act 122 Overview

(1) If the child is under two years of age, the child must be properly restrained in a rear-facing car seat with a harness.

(2) If a child is two years or older but less than four years old, the child must be properly restrained in a rear-facing or forward-facing car seat with a harness.

(3) All children under ten years old must be properly restrained regardless of how many seat belt assemblies are in the vehicle.

(4) Violators of the law will be required by the court to attend a child passenger safety class approved by the Hawaii State Judiciary.

