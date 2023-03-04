WAIMALU, Hawaii (KHON2) — Dozens of federal, State and City entities showed up to give families an inside look on their role of keeping Hawaii’s neighborhoods safe on Saturday, March 4.

KHON2 stopped by the Celebrate Safe Communities event at Pearlridge Center to see what folks got out of their time.

It was a day of immersive experiences. Keiki got to meet the Honolulu Police Department bomb-sniffing dog, some took the explosives robot for a spin and everyone had the chance to climb all over emergency vehicles.

“The fireman actually told us a lot about the things that work on the fire truck,” said Honolulu resident Freedom Lau, “he was really interested.”

“I like the fire truck, too,” said Lau’s son, Lawson Chinen.

“Oh my,” Lau said, “we had a good time, we had fun.”

Several booths were set up inside Pearlridge to give out information; U.S. Marshalls, CrimeStoppers and the Drug Enforcement Agency were just a few in attendance.

Sheriffs even let keiki try out their riot shields in the parking lot.

“We’re really, really thrilled at the positive response from the community, the children, the adults, the grandparents, multigenerational families have come through, it’s been extremely positive,” said Public Safety Department Sherriff community relations, Lt. Michael Oakland.

The event was filled with fun, hands-on activities, but KHON2 did hear concerns from parents about crime. They did point out, however, that events like Celebrate Safe Communities are a great opportunity to show keiki who the good guys are.

“The drugs, and we actually found a pipe at our park, at our park next to our house,” Lau said. “That was a little concerning, right on the playground, so yeah, definitely concerned about crime for sure.”

“And it makes it so the kids kind of aren’t afraid. You know, I don’t know what they get at home with parents, but it’s more accessible to them to see the police and fireman out.” Freedom Lau, Honolulu resident

“That way at least they know who, you know, they don’t got to be afraid of the police. They know who to contact if something should arise,” said Honolulu resident Martin Marcello.

Families told KHON2 that it is one thing to see emergency personnel on the side of the road or on television.

“Especially for the kids, experience this,” said Pauoa resident Kyle Wright. “They see, you know, especially police or whatever as kind of scary and bad but it’s good for them to interact and see that they’re real people just trying to help the community.”

“I think that’s one of the reason why I think a lot of us like to get into this line of work in the first place, because we’re out here wanting to serve our community where we live, work and play,” Lt. Oakland said.

Celebrate Safe Communities is typically an annual event, but organizers said they’ve already been approached to put on another in 2023.