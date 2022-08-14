HONOLULU (KHON2) — This past weekend, Ward Village and Village Books & Music hosted a Read Aloud series of picture books and moolelo to keiki and ohana.

Ward Village Read Aloud Series on Saturday, August 13, 2022. (Courtesy: Ward Village)

Local authors, librarians and Na Mea Hawaii read several books of theirs to those who attended the event.

Ward Village also set up a photo wall filled with books, had music playing throughout the event, activities for keiki and of course, live book readings.

Books were also available for purchase along with snacks and beverages from neighborhood eateries.