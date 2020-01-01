Keiki celebrate New Year’s Eve with balloon drop at Children’s Discovery Center

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Kids had their own celebration on New Year’s Eve with the help of dozens of balloons.

The Children’s Discovery Center in Kakaako held their annual new year’s at noon event.

Families filled the lobby and counted down waiting for the balloons to drop.

“It was a fabulous event,” said Laura. “There was hundreds of balloons here, hundreds of kids and families.”

“It was really fun coz i like seeing the balloons drop,” said Leila Siu who attended the festivities.

“It was like dropping the balloons from the sky,” said Kira Siu.

Along with the balloon drop, kids also got a chance to create festive party hats and noisemakers.