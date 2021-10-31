Keiki celebrate Halloween early in Hawaii

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The skies put the sun in Sunday for those celebrating Halloween outside and about 1,500 people went out to the Honolulu Zoo’s Hallow-Zoo Scare-venger Hunt.

At the zoo, families were given a sheet with different spots to hit in order to get a stamp and see the animals — which earned the kids a treat at the end.

“It was pretty intense. We had a lot of people at the front ready to go first thing in the morning,” said Honolulu Zoo Community Engagement Director Shelby Carlos.

Despite the big crowd, families felt safe.

“It was very good. I’m proud of the zoo this year that the events are spaced out as well as it could be; very well organized — I’d recommend it,” Daniel Jacso, a father, said.

Keiki also continued to be flushed with candy at SALT at our Kakaako where there was some trick-or-treating and a costume contest — even the chocolate shop almost ran out of treats.

“There was way more than we anticipated,” Lonohana Chocolate Marketing Manager Katie Ziemann said.

Many keiki were especially excited to show off their costumes after mostly taking pictures around the house during the 2020 Halloween season.

“He’s been so excited for the last month; so I said let’s hit up as many as we can, show it off and my sunflower wanted to go out and show hers,” a mother who went trick-or-treating with her kids at SALT at our Kakaako said.

The consensus between both events was that folks hope to see more of this, whether it be other holidays or next Halloween.

“I would like to see more of this, maybe for different holidays, maybe easter, I think it would do great,” Honolulu resident Scottie explained.