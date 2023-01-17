HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawai’i’s Keiki Caucus launched last year. It is a collaboration between state legislators, various community leaders and youth-centered organizations.

The caucus focuses on proposing, drafting, supporting and implementing changes to policies to help improve the lives of the young people of Hawai’i.

Reps. Amy A. Perruso, Lisa Marten and John M. Mizuno co-convene the Keiki Caucus.

The proposed bill that were released today, Jan. 17 include banning flavored tobacco products, expanding public preschools, a pilot program to supplement compensation for early childhood educators and launching a preventative sex abuse education program in all public schools that will also educate teachers on recognizing sex trafficking. The sex abuse education program will be called Aaron’s Law.

“We have the highest number of sex trafficking victims per capita in the entire nation, and that ends by educating our children and preparing their educators to help the individuals who protect those kids,” said Rep. Jeanne Kapela.