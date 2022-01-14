Keiki Business Fair taking place this weekend in Waipahu

HONOLULU (KHON2) — This weekend the Keiki Business Fair will take place and be held at Waikele Premium Outlets in Waipahu.

The business fair is designed to allow future entrepreneurs to showcase their products at a pop-up shop and hopefully sell their items.

Organizers said kids will bring their handmade products like slime, face masks and others to sell to people who stop by.

This event was first created in the middle of 2021 during the COVID pandemic. Organizers said last year was a tough one for many kids as they were still at home navigating distance learning.

They said they wanted to help kids get creative and have them do projects that they could later sell to people at this fair.

Showing kids how they can create something that can later be sold is a great way to teach them how to handle money said Shenile Cabebe with Island Craves.

Organizers said last year this event was something to look forward to as kids lined up with their booths selling their products and doing more than staying at home.

At this event, you can expect to buy crafts, snacks, pet products, masks and a lot more — all while supporting future local entrepreneurs.

The event is scheduled to take place once a month starting at 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. at 94-790 Lumiaina St.

For more information or to become a vendor at this Keiki Business Fair click here.