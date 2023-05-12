The Dela Cruz family gets ready for the day on Friday, May 12, 2023 in Honolulu, Hawaiʻi.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — This Mother’s Day weekend, we feature one mom who has a handful of reasons to be grateful. Marcie Dela Cruz gave birth to Hawaii’s only quintuplets seven years ago. We caught up with the family as they started their day.

Mornings at the Dela Cruz household start off quietly like most families.

“Good morning,” said Marcie.

“OK guys, time to wake up,” said Ray to the kids.

Things pick up quite a bit as the day gets going, starting with breakfast. Cereal and bagels to get the day started.

“Eat your food. Come on you guys, eat your food,” said Ray.

Seven years old and in first grade, each of the quintuplets has developed their own personality. There’s Kamalii, the only girl.

“Kamalii is very, very sweet. She’s super sweet, but she can be super sassy too,” said Marcie.

There’s Kapena who’s earned the nickname Scratch because he likes to scratch people when he’s mad.

“He’s done it to me by accident; and now, he has a scratch on his face. And he probably did that to himself,” said Marcie.

Kupono is always excited.

“It’s, like, mommy look! Everything is very exciting,” said Marcie.

“What!” said Kupono.

Keahi is feisty and known as a firecracker.

“That’s why my name means fire,” said Keahi.

And Kaolu, the youngest.

“Kaolu is the baby; he’s super sweet and very funny,” said Marcie.

Makaio is two years older, and is protective of the others.

“He’s like daddy Junior, mommy Junior and makes sure everybody is okay,” said Marcie.

Getting ready for school can be hectic.

“Kupono don’t make trouble, Kupono,” said Marcie.

“Ku, come here!” said Ray.

“Kaolu are you going to wear your shoes? Go get your socks,” said Marcie.

“Uh uh, don’t mark your brothers,” said Marcie.

But Marcie and Ray said it’s actually the end of the day when things get difficult.

“Homework!” said Marcie.

“Homework, you gotta go in their book and do their homework. And they ask me, I need help, oh no!” said Ray.

As crazy as things can get, it’s all quite organized, what Ray and Marcie call beautiful chaos.

“We still have a lot of structure in our life; it’s very militant sometimes. But it just has to be, and I think that’s why people think it’s much more chaotic than it really is,” said Marcie.

“I love you,” said Marcie to the kids.

“I love you more. No I love you more,” they respond.

It’s a five minute drive to get to school, which then gives Marcie and Ray a little break before they do it all over again. And they wouldn’t want it any other way.